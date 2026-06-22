Better Relationships Through the Power of Improv

What if the secret to better relationships came from a comedy stage? Psychologist, professional speaker, and communication expert Dr. Nicole Eull joins us to share surprising improv tools that can help strengthen marriages, friendships, families, and workplaces.

Nicole will explain how simple ideas like “Yes, And,” “Giving Gifts,” and the “Failure Bow” can reduce defensiveness, build trust, and help people feel seen and valued. These tools are rooted in improv, but they can be used in everyday conversations to create more connection and psychological safety.

Nicole is the president of DocNicole.com and works with organizations through high-energy keynotes, leadership workshops, and culture consulting. Through her “Moments of Mastery” framework, she helps leaders and teams build stronger communication habits and more creative, innovative cultures.

Learn more at DocNicole.com.