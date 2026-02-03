Better Medical Coverage, Without All the Hassle

FHK Insurance Services offers dissatisfied Medicare Advantage Insurance plan users the chance to change plans and get better coverage during Medicares open enrollment period until March. Calls have been flooding in as people begin to see cuts to "extras" in their coverage. Extras refers to things like over the counter benefits, Vision, And Dental.

FHK has experienced agents who get to know clients healthcare needs unlike many larger companies with over 100 confusing plans. FHK does all the work so you can relax and know you are getting the best coverage possible.

For more information visit FHK Insurance - Let's Talk Insurance