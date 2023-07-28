Best Ways to Deal with Summer Heat

Assistant Fire Chief at North Shore Fire Department, Dan Tyk joins us today to go over the best options to stay cool in the summer heat. Whether it's watching the clock or dressing for the heat, it's important to take all the necessary preventive actions. Dan also explains the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, who is most at risk during hot weather, and the precautions he takes as a firefighter.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 11:23:44-04
