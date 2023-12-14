Best Selling Author Shares "I'm Not a Mourning Person"

Loss can come into our lives in so many different forms; whether that be loss of a loved one, job, relationship, or health, there is no denying that healing from those events can be diffifult. Kris Carr's new book I'm Not a Mourning Person, perfectly guilds it's readers to growing from what they couldn't have anticipated.
Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 11:02:09-05
