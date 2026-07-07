Beer Historian Taps Into Madison’s Brewing Past

Author and beer historian Robin Shepard joins us to discuss his book, A Keg of Their Best: Brewing in the Beer State Capital From the Beer Baron Era to Modern Microbrews.

Published by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, the book explores Madison and Dane County’s brewing history, from the earliest beer-makers of the 1830s to today’s craft breweries and taprooms. Shepard shares stories of beer barons, farmstead breweries, Prohibition survival, and the modern microbrew movement.

Viewers can find the book through the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, local bookstores, and online retailers.