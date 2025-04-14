Beauty That Lasts All Day

A popular “new” trend in foundations is beauty balms. Merle Norman has offered a beauty balm from its very beginning, and it is known as a cult classic among customers. Merle Norman Powder Base has earned its "cult classic" status through decades of delivering consistent, high-quality results. This foundation stands out for its unique formulation that offers excellent coverage while maintaining a lightweight feel. Loyal users appreciate its ability to create a flawless, natural-looking complexion that lasts all day!

