Beauty Gifts for the Holidays

Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss three simple, luxurious gifts for the holidays, its holiday color collection, and free gifts with purchases.

For skincare, the Smoothing Skin Duo-Anti-aging Body Cream and Retinol Night Complex improve tone and texture from head to toe. This gift is valued at $60 for just $44.

For concerns about aging, the pair of Anti-Aging Serum and Anti-Aging Complex Night Cream is clinically proven to lift, firm, and hydrate the face and neck. The Age Defying Duo is selling for $52.50 with a value of $80.

If you or someone you know loves mascara, the Wicked Lash Mascara duo makes the perfect gift. This includes the Wicked Lash in Black and the limited-edition Cocoa color for just $30.

Tune in to learn more about the Merle Norman Holiday Color Collection, stocking stuffers, and products offered for the free gift with purchase.