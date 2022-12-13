Beauty Gift Ideas

It's the season for stocking stuffers! Joining us with the scoop on the hottest ones for the beauty lovers on your list, beauty and lifestyle editor, Joann Butler shares some of her favorite stocking stuffer gifts for all the beauty lovers.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 11:49:35-05
It's the season for stocking stuffers! Joining us with the scoop on the hottest ones for the beauty lovers on your list, beauty and lifestyle editor, Joann Butler shares some of her favorite stocking stuffer gifts for all the beauty lovers.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.