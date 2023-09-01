Beautiful Floral Designs with Michael Gaffney

Michael Gaffney is returning today with some beautiful flower arrangements. Owner of the Milwaukee school of flower design, he has been in the business for 25 years. Learn how to arrange beautiful bouquets and designs along with the right flowers to work with. Go to flowerschool101.com or contact 414-g17-7162 for more information.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 14:59:29-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.