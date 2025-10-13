Beating Year-End Burnout: Small Shifts That Make a Big Difference

Beth Ridley joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how small shifts can make a big difference in preventing workplace burnout.

Beth Ridley shares practical habit-building through "micro-moments" to keep momentum and a positive workplace to continue through the end of the year. By setting positive intentions, sharing one thing you're grateful for, and meaningful reflection, these habits can bring more purpose and a break from the "go-mode" that drives burnout.

Ridley created the "Beyond the Grind: 52 Daily Habits to Spark Energy and Motivation at Work" to spark these micro-shifts because work doesn't have to drain you, but can empower your connection, meaning, and growth.

To purchase the card deck, visit Beyond The Grind. For more information, visit Ridley Consultants to build a positive workplace culture.

