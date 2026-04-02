Be Hair Free and Care Free by Summer

If you're ready to ditch the winter wardrobe and prepare for shorts and swimsuit season, check out our conversation with Angie Schaefer.

Angie is the clinic manager at Milwaukee Medical Weight Loss and Medispa where they are experts at Laser Hair Removal.

Their SkinTel Melanin Reader will give the most effective and safest treatment settings.

Right now they have this special offer for Morning Blend viewers. You'll get a free laser hair removal package when you buy one of greater or equal value.

For example, purchase a bikini package and get an underarm package for free. This can add up to a $2,500 value.

For more information call or text 414-616-3535 or visit MilwaukeeMedicalWeightLossMedispa.com