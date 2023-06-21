Be Creative with Easy Bleach Technique

Anyone can create art, you just have to try it. Today we are joined by Sarah Vanderkooy, who is the owner of Creative Ramblings to create clothing and fabric decor with a bleaching technique. With this technique you can use household bleach on almost any fabric to stamp a permanent pattern, including clothing, pillow covers, scarves, and more. For more information visit online at Creative Ramblings.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:05:20-04
