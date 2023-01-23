Bathtub Remodeling

Bath Fitter offers premium quality acrylic tubs, showers and walls that are custom made to ensure a perfect watertight fit and are installed right over your existing tub and wall in as little as one day. Your new bathtub or shower is built to last. All of their custom bathtub projects include a high degree of personalization. Choose the design type, color and accessories to make a space that is uniquely yours. Each installation includes a lifetime warranty. Rachael Burbules is the director of marketing and community outreach and joins us to tell you more about improving your bathroom.

To learn more, please visit www.bathfittermilwaukee.com