Back-to-School Prep Starts Now!

Summer may still be in full swing, but the back-to-school season will be here before you know it. Get a head start with easy, practical tips that can help make the transition smoother for the whole family.

LifeMinute TV Editor-in-Chief Joann Butler shares simple organization hacks, time-saving ideas, and creative ways to make packing school lunches more fun. Tune in to discover stress-free solutions that will help everyone head back to the classroom prepared, organized, and ready for a successful school year, thanks to Hefty!