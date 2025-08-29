Back-to-School Health Checklist: Schedule Your Child’s Annual Checkup

As kids head back to school, it’s the perfect time for parents and caregivers to schedule their annual well-child visits.

These annual checkups are critical for tracking a child’s physical, emotional, and developmental health. From birth through the teen years, doctors use these visits to monitor growth, conduct screenings, and offer guidance tailored to each stage of life.

Well-child visit rates dropped during the pandemic and have yet to fully recover. But catching up on missed visits helps ensure timely assessments like hearing, vision, and behavioral screenings, along with necessary immunizations, including flu, HPV, and meningitis.

For more information, visit UHC Children's Wellness