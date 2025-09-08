Back-to-school Clothes Shopping for $30 or Less

Gabi Loomis joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how to shop for clothing without breaking the bank.

This year, families are facing higher costs of living, and are expected to spend over $800 on clothing, shoes, school supplies, and electronics for their kids. At Goodwill Store & Donation Centers, you can find essential items at affordable prices, along with fall-focused fashion. Gabi offers tips when shopping: from sizing to styling on a budget.

Goodwill Perks Plus Members get 30% off from September 8th - 12th.

Visit your neighborhood Goodwill in Greater Milwaukee Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find store locations at Goodwill Greater MC

Follow Gabi Loomis on Instagram/TikTok: @colormesassy

