Baby Animals Are Cute But Should Not Be Touched!

Spring is in the air and you may start seeing some babies in your backyard. We are talking about wildlife. The Wildlife in Need Center reminds us to not be tempted to touch or pick up these cute babies. It's called wildlife for a reason. Elisa Fosco and Kim Banach are with the organization. They have been connecting people and wildlife through Rehabilitation, Education and Research since 1994! Their website has a great FAQ that can help if you find a creature who may need help.

Staff and volunteers at the Wildlife In Need Center are available seven days a week 9 AM to 5 PM, to help provide assistance with wildlife issues by calling 262-965-3090.