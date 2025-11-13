Award-Winning Designer Gives Fall and Thanksgiving Table Styling Tips

Emmy Award-winning production designer, James Pearse Connelly, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss interior design trends, 2026 trend predictions, and creating an incredible tablescape for Thanksgiving.

As Founder, Principal Creative & CEO of Studio Connelly, James leads a studio of talented creatives and technicians who help bring stories to life through one-of-a-kind set design and remains at the forefront of the industry. James’ work includes The Masked Singer, The Voice, The MTV Video Music Awards, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bravo's Top Chef, Red Table Talks, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune, Paramount’s Women of Wrestling, Peacock’s Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart and many more.

Trends this year for Fall and Thanksgiving tables include sage green, amber, and smoke glass, mix-and-match napkin rings, and butter candles.

