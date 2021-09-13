Watch
Avoiding a Sleep Divorce

With ADVENT
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 11:10:59-04

Snoring can affect many different aspects of your life, including relationships. If one person frequently snores, the nightly annoyance can create a sleep divorce. This was the case for Jessica, who overcame this real-life problem. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula joins Jessica this morning to start the sleep divorce conversation.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie.

