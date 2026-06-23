Avoid Travel Meltdowns This Summer

Summer travel can be stressful, crowded, and unpredictable, but Brandon Blewett is here to help travelers navigate it with humor, patience, and a plan. In his book, How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: A Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler, Brandon shares sharp, funny, and practical lessons from more than a decade of weekly business travel.

From airport behavior and travel meltdowns to staying healthy on the road, Brandon explains how preparation and self-control can make every trip smoother. His advice goes beyond airports, showing how the same habits that help travelers survive delays, crowds, and chaos can also help them handle pressure in their professional lives.

Learn how to travel smarter, stay calmer, and survive summer travel with a little more humor.

www.brandonblewett.com