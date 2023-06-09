Avoid the Summer Slide

School’s out for the summer… or soon will be. How do we keep our kiddos reading so they don’t experience the summer slide? Today Author and English Professor, Carole Barrowman has some suggestions. She says to give them choices (remember audio books are reading), exploit their love of technology (give them access to a Kindle), agree on a time to read, and create reading rewards.

Carole also has some great recommendations for kids to read this summer:

Bloom by Kenneth Oppel (11+)

Middle schoolers are the hardest readers to keep motivated in the summer. This book has everything…adventure, action, and alien plants taking over the world! It’s the first novel in a series so they’ll be hooked.

Two Truths and a Lie by Ammi-Joan Paquette and Laurie Ann Thompson, illustrated by Lisa K. Weber (11+)

My grandson, Finn, loves a book of facts. This book is all facts, but with a clever twist. The reader needs to figure out which one of the facts about a topic is actually a lie. This would be a great road trip read-aloud book. Everyone could try to expose the lie.

Cat Ninja by Matthew Cody & Yehudi Mercado (6+)

This would be my worst nightmare…a cat that turns into a Ninja in the middle of the night, fighting evil in the form of Master Hamster! But younger readers will love this graphic novel. It’s the first in a series so lots of funny adventures to follow.