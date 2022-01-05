Avoid 'Food Fights' With Your Partner

Did you know the average American couple spends 132 hours a year deciding on what to eat? This can be an even more difficult task for couples with different diets or dietary restrictions. Board Certified Holistic Nutritionist, Maria Viall joins us to share tips on how couples with different food preferences can navigate meals, so that they can enjoy each others company while eating.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:43:58-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.