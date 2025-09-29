Author's Latest Book Highlights Life After Adopting a Rescued Pet

Author Tonja Hossalla joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book, A Detour To Destiny, and her great experiences from rescuing a sheltered pet.

When she adopted her dog, Vera, it initially seemed like a simple act of bringing a dog into her life; however, it quickly became clear that it was so much more. Their journey to finding one another and the adventures that ensued highlight the profound impact of giving shelter pets a second chance at a beautiful life. The familiar saying, "Who rescued who?" rings true-when you save a pet, they rescue you in return.

This treasured experience is brought to life through A Detour To Destiny, in the heartwarming lived experience and travels between Tonja and Vera. One book will be given away for every purchased copy.

You can find Tonka Hossalla's book on Amazon, and follow her on INSTAGRAM to learn more.

