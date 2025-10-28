Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Author Shares Her Meaningful Book on Collaborative, Dignified Co-Parenting

Gabriella Pomare
Author Gabriella Pomare joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her book, The Collaborative Co-Parent Co-Parenting Made Dignified, Simple, Collaborative.

Gabrielle Pomare wrote the book from her lived experience. She shares some tips and advice for co-parenting during the Holidays. By learning how to minimize conflict, communicate boundaries, clear communication, and acknowledge each other's values and traditions, there are many simple ways to collaboratively co-parent.

You can find Gabrielle's book on all platforms or from her website, The Collaborative Co-Parent

