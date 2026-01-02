Author of "The Last 15" Shares More Tips for 2026

Author Dr. Ian Smith joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his 29th book, The Last 15, and support for those looking to lose those last 15 pounds.

Dr. Ian served two terms on the President's Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition under President Barack Obama. He attended Harvard, Columbia, Dartmouth, and the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine.

In The Last 15, it says it only takes seven weeks to see results, and it doesn't come down to simply eating healthier, but exercising to build muscle. Dr. Smith shows some meals from a typical day that can become your next go-to meal, and his Facebook group, where he can provide support to those on the plan.

To learn more, you can visit Dr. Ian Smith or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for more health tips and inspiration.