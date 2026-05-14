Author Discusses Her Series of Guided Journals

Lisa M. Schab is a practicing psychotherapist and the author of 24 self-help books for kids, teens, and adults. In honor of May being mental health awareness month, Lisa is highlighting "Therapy That Doesn't Look Like Therapy", a series of guided journals to help readers through their mental health. She will be giving away one of each of the five guided journals to five randomly chosen from my newsletter mailing list. The names will be chosen on May 31st. Subscribe to Lisa's newsletter to win!

For more information, visit www.liamschabooks.com.