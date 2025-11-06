Artist Considered for Grammy Nomination Speaks on Music, Life, and Inspiration

Musician Shonn Hinton joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his career updates and a potential Grammy Nomination.

From rocking the drums in his grandfather’s church as a kid in Milwaukee to sharing a stage with legends, Shonn Hinton’s musical journey is pure inspiration. This 414 native, a ridiculously talented bass guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer, Shonn has been making waves globally with his undeniable musical gifts. Even back in sixth grade, while his peers were navigating the awkwardness of teenage years in Milwaukee, Shonn was already mastering the guitar, a sign of the extraordinary talent that was to come.

Shonn is riding high on a flurry of recent releases, including his latest album, “Khadijah,” a project born in a fun, lighthearted space inspired by Queen Latifah’s iconic character from “Living Single.”

You can listen to Shonn's album Khadijah, and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube

