Artisan-Made Home Goods from Around the World!

Cultural Cloth has just opened in Whitefish Bay, representing artisans, mostly women, from over 40 countries through a collection of high-quality textiles, home goods, and decor. Their mission is to empower women artisans from around the globe by creating a stable and critically needed income stream.

Cultural Cloth is located at 523 E Silver Spring Dr