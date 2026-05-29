Art Exhibition for Dr. Seuss

Art lovers and families alike are invited to experience something truly unique. The “Discover the Art of Dr. Seuss” exhibition at Gallery 505 offers a rare look beyond the beloved books, showcasing a collection of artwork that highlights the depth, humor, and creativity behind the iconic storyteller. Visitors will have the opportunity to not only explore the gallery but also learn more about the significance of the collection. From whimsical illustrations to captivating pieces you may have never seen before, this exhibit brings a fresh perspective to a familiar name.

Attend opening night on Friday the 29th, or stop by during the open house weekend. For more information, call (888) 964 -8113 or visit Art Gallery & Picture Framing in Milwaukee & Whitefish Bay | Gallery 505.