ART 64 Returns to Wauwatosa!

ART 64 returns to the Village of Wauwatosa this June, bringing live competition, entertainment, and a full weekend of family-friendly fun. ART 64 is the nation’s largest bracket-style painting tournament, where 64 artists go head-to-head in a fast-paced, live art competition for a $20,000 grand prize. Paintings created during the event, along with additional art from the participating artists, are available for purchase.

Visit ART 64 on June 5th, from 5–8 pm, and June 6th, 10 am-5:00 pm! For more information, visit discoverwauwatosa.com.