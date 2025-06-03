ART 64 Painting Tournament!

ART 64 is a two-day bracket-style painting tournament that takes place in The Village of Wauwatosa. In three rounds, artists go head-to-head and are given 60 minutes to create a work of art on canvas. Everyone is invited to watch the paintings come to life and vote both in person and virtually for their favorite artist to advance. All artists receive winnings for being selected and participating in the competition, increasing each round with the sole winner taking home $20,000.

June 6th, 5 - 8 pm

June 7th, 10 am - 4:30 pm

7677 W State St, Wauwatosa, WI 53213