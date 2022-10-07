This month, explore Europe! Enjoy a four-course meal as you learn about the passion points of the culinary and beverage team while getting immersed into the hand-selected European cuisine. Eldr + Rime is offering this Around the World Dinner series every third Thursday of the month. This will be October 20 from 6pm-8pm. They are also offering a Chef Collaborative Dinner on Monday, October 24. Joining us is Gary Baca (Executive Chef), David Cook (Executive Sous Chef) and Mick Laughran (Director of Outlets). To purchase your tickets, please click here.

