Are You Saving Enough For Future Healthcare Expenses?

Would it surprise you to know that the average individual insured American underestimates their annual healthcare expenditures and do not save for future healthcare costs? Many people save for significant costs, such as a home mortgage, a new car, or college tuition. But when it comes to your own health, people don't take under consideration how much they are paying annually outside of what is covered by insurance.

Jean Chatzky joins us to share real world advice and steps to help bridge the clear gap between people's perceptions and the reality of the costs of healthcare today. For more information, please visit CareCredit.com/Lifetime-Study