Are People Paying Too Much for Homes?

Are we in a real estate bubble? Missy Buttrum is a 9 year veteran of real estate helping buyers and sellers. She joins us today with three reasons why we are not in a bubble. She will also give advice on how not to pay too much for a home. Contact Missy at 262-227-7064 or Missy@homewire.com. Visit her website here.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:08:05-04
