Answers to What You've Been Wondering About HAWS

Humane Animal Welfare Society, also known as HAWS, knows that bringing an animal to a shelter can be scary. Many business never show their true intent, and people want to make sure that animals are going to be safe and happy. To help put people at ease, HAWS has Jen Smieja on the show to talk about some frequently asked questions they get, and let everyone know that the animals are in good hands.

If you have any questions that were left unanswered, want to adopt, volunteer, or donate get in touch with them on their website, HAWSpets.org!