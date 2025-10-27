Annual Xtreme Raptor Day!

Xtreme Raptor Day is the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's annual Raptor Festival, celebrating amazing hunters of the sky. This unique event is held throughout the nature center grounds and offers unforgettable encounters! You will meet raptors up close – including owls, hawks, falcons, and eagles. Stations throughout the center will provide interactive and educational experiences for everyone. Learn about conservation, how to nurture and support birds around your home, and enjoy bird-themed crafts and activities. Make sure to sign up to have your picture taken with your favorite raptor! This special event supports their Raptor Program and the resident birds in their care.

The event takes place indoors and outdoors, rain or shine, on November 8 from 10 am - 4 pm.

For more information, visit Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.