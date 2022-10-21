The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period is running now through December 7th and to help you understand what's at stake and what decision need to be made, Bob Gunia from Physicians Mutual joins us to talk about what you need to know. Think of the Medicare Open Enrollment period as a special time to switch insurance plans if you are not satisfied with your plan or your prescription drug coverage. For more information, please visit www.physiciansmutual.com
Posted at 10:43 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 11:43:02-04
