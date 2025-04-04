The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Annual Celebration of Hope Gala is a crucial event that raises funds for vital research, education programs, and advocacy efforts. These funds directly support those affected by suicide and help in advancing the mission to reduce suicide rates. The gala fosters a supportive and hopeful environment, bringing together the community for a meaningful cause. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention invite you to make a difference by purchasing tickets or making a donation to help support the critical work of the AFSP.

2025 Celebration of Hope Gala Friday, May 2nd, 6pm at Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

To donate or get tickets visit: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention !