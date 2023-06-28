Animal Safety Tips for the 4th of July

Joining us today from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is Kathy Shillinglaw with a 3-month-old kitten named Lady. With the 4th of July coming up, Kathy offers some things pet owners should keep in mind while celebrating Independence Day and how they can help their pet if they have anxiety. The loud noises and bright flashes of fireworks can easily scare pets, plus there’s an increased risk of burns to curious noses and paws. If your pet gets anxious with all of the outside activity, WHS advises to keep them indoors. Try a safe, closed-off room or lock them in a crate where they can feel comfortable or even consider turning on some calming music or a fan for white noise. The Wisconsin Humane Society carries products such as the Thundershirt or over the counter oral drops in their Animal Antics store, which are specially formulated for thunderstorms, fireworks, and loud noises to reduce stress during this time of year. Visit Wisconsin Humane Society for more information.

