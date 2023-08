Today we welcome Katharine Beutner to talk about her book "Killingly." This book is described as a haunting novel that involves the 1897 disappearance of a student.

Beutner’s novel is a New York Times Book Review, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, and CrimeReads recommended book for summer.

Join Katharine at Boswell Books on Friday, September 8th

Please click right here to visit katharinebeutnermke.eventbrite.com and register for this event. You should also be sure to order your copy of Killingly now.