An Insurance Company Supporting Veterans

WPS Health Solutions is an insurance company that has supported military veterans for over 75 years. Natalie Isensee is the Manager of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at WPS and she is also a veteran. WPS was recently awarded the Patriot Employer of the Year from Disabled American Veterans. Natalie recently completed the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C. and yesterday she was recognized by Governor Evers as the Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year. She'll talk about what all these accomplishments mean to her and the WPS Health Solutions team.