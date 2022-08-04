An Inside Look At a Popular Milwaukee Dinner Spot

Mason Street Grill is well known for its distinctive menu and open kitchen concept, live music and happy hour and quality private dining experiences. But not everyone knows of the talent behind it all, Executive Chef Heskeith Flavien. Today we'll learn more about his background outside of the kitchen and inspirations. We'll also find out about the new summer menu feature and have a chance to taste some new items.

Make a reservation on Open Table or by calling 414-298-3131. Open daily from 4-9 PM. Located at street level on the corner of Mason and Jefferson in The Pfister Hotel