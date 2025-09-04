An Honest, Evidence-Based Approach to Mental Health

Award-winning psychotherapist and founder of WellGuide, Israa Nasir, joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can reclaim your time.

Israa’s book, Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More, shares what a productivity breakdown looks like, how to approach recognizing and remaining intentional.

Israa offers some tips for shifting the “hot girl summer” mindset, exercises for redefining your self-worth outside of work, and setting healthy emotional boundaries.

Toxic Productivity: Reclaim Your Time and Emotional Energy in a World That Always Demands More, is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

