Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

An Exciting Jurassic Journey Giveaway!

Jurassic Journey
An Exciting Jurassic Journey Giveaway!
Posted

Celebrate dinosaurs in a BIG way next week on The Morning Blend with an exciting Jurassic Journey giveaway! Viewers will have a chance to win an unforgettable family getaway valued at $500, which includes one night stay at the Ingleside Hotel, four Water Park passes, and Jurassic Journey Family 4‑Pack tickets. That’s everything you need for a fun‑filled, dino‑themed adventure the whole family will love! The giveaways will be on May 5th-8th, so stay tuned to the Morning Blend for a chance to win!

For more information, visit JurassicJourney.org.

Report a typo