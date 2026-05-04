Celebrate dinosaurs in a BIG way next week on The Morning Blend with an exciting Jurassic Journey giveaway! Viewers will have a chance to win an unforgettable family getaway valued at $500, which includes one night stay at the Ingleside Hotel, four Water Park passes, and Jurassic Journey Family 4‑Pack tickets. That’s everything you need for a fun‑filled, dino‑themed adventure the whole family will love! The giveaways will be on May 5th-8th, so stay tuned to the Morning Blend for a chance to win!

For more information, visit JurassicJourney.org.