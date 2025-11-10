An Evening with Jacob Misiorowski to Support Those with Parkinson's

Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Jacob Misiorowski joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss an upcoming fundraising event to support families impacted by Parkinson’s.

Jacob Misiorowski is working with the Wisconsin Parkinson Association to raise awareness about the disease and the resources that are available for those with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

The Wisconsin Parkinson Association is a statewide nonprofit serving all of Wisconsin. Our mission is to provide hope, community, support, and resources for people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones. They offer educational programming, mindful movement classes, support groups, and community events to help people live their best lives with Parkinson’s.

An Exclusive Evening with the MIZ:

Friday, November 14

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

All proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Parkinson Association. Tickets are available at: Evening with the MIZ