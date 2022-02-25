An Epic Rewards Card Collaboration!

It’s time for customers to be appreciated – and for these companies, the customer is at the center of everything they do. Together with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, GM has introduced the all-new My GM Rewards Card™, built to reward customers at almost every turn.

The card unlocks a rewards experience that only GM can offer, allowing Cardmembers to use points toward buying, leasing and servicing a new GM vehicle. Cardmembers can now earn in many ways, earning 7X total points with any GM purchase and 4X points everywhere else2. The My GM Rewards Card is seamlessly integrated into the Marcus app and within seconds of approval, Cardmembers can access their virtual card number, rewards totals, and more in just a couple of taps – making it a turnkey mobile-friendly solution for managing finances on the go and at home.

To help generate even more excitement across the country, the My GM Rewards Card is launching a series of Appreciation Experience opportunities that will begin in February. Managing Director of Consumer Cards at Marcus by Goldman Sachs, John

Lazzati joins us to talk about the launch and the benefits of My GM Rewards Card.

