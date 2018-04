The soon-to-be-released novel "Raising the Dad" by local writer Tom Matthews tells the story of a man who learns that the father he thought had died years ago is actually still alive! Tom joins us to discuss this emotional and humorous book.

Tom Matthews has a book signing at Boswell Book Company on Tuesday, April 17 from 7pm to 8pm. For more information, visit Facebook.com/TomMatthewsAuthor.