An Emerging Voice as a Local Author Releases a Short Story Collection

Author Mary Thorson joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her debut short story collection and her inspirations in "<i>A Woman's Guide to True Crime</i>."

A collection unlike any other, each story in "<i>A Woman's Guide to True Crime</i>" features shocking historical events examined through the eyes of victims, killers, or the women left behind. With emotional precision, an uncanny eye for fragility, and an all too grounded sense of unease, the sixteen stories in this collection explore what happens when the blood is washed away.

Mary grew up with journalists in her family; her intrigue and curiosity led her to become one herself, but she wanted to write more creatively. This collection provides a unique perspective, the witness, capturing raw emotions and the aftermath of tragedies.

<i>A Woman's Guide to True Crime</i> Author Signing:

March 20, 2026

Boswell Books Co. on Downer Ave.

You can find the collection anywhere books are sold on March 15, or visit A Woman's Guide to True Crime for preorders. To learn more, visit Mary Thorson

