Designer, Host, and sustainable design enthusiast Tracy Hutson and her team go to the Mellathin farm in Eau Galle, Wisconsin. Tony and Katy are expecting baby number 3. Tracy leads the makeovers and gives his two little girls their own rooms and bring together a baby nursery using eco-friendly products like soy that is grown on this very farm.

To learn more about the products used in the makeover go to www.ussoy.org