An Appreciation Party for All Coffee Lovers

Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters is celebrating 30 years of business by appreciating you! There will be three Customer Appreciation Days, enjoy free drip coffee, face painting, balloon animals and live music featuring Frogwater. The day of each event, the full menu will be discounted to 1996 prices. If you don't go for the prices or parties, go for the new limited edition Special Reserve Coffee from Bali. With flavors of Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Pomegranate, you won't want to miss out. It launches today!

30th Anniversary & Customer Appreciation Days!

Fiddleheads Wauwatosa: Saturday, July 11, from 11am–2pm

Fiddleheads Thiensville: Sunday, July 19, from 11am–2pm

Fiddleheads Menomonee Falls: Saturday, July 25, from 11am–2pm

For more visit: Fiddleheads Coffee